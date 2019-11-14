Home Nation

World-famous mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh passes away in Patna

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, who was known as India's Einstein, has also worked in NASA, IIT-Kanpur and was fond of books, pens and diaries.  

Published: 14th November 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Vashishtha Narayan Singh

 Vashishtha Narayan Singh writing a mathematical formula on a visitor's palm. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PATNA: World famous mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh, who came to be known as India's Einstein, passed away in Patna on Thursday. Born in Bihar, he was suffering from a prolonged illness from the last 35 years. 

Singh who was recently brought back home from Patna Medical College and Hospital had to be admitted back due to an unexpected emergency. A number of politicians including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had visited him at the hospital. 

Singh's family members were forced to wait for an ambulance outside Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), with his body on a stretcher for 45 minutes and were provided with one only after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that he would be cremated with state honours.

Vashishtha, who was suffering from schizophrenia, was born in a poor family in Basanatpur village of Bhojpur district on April 2 in 1942. He finished his PhD on 'reproducing kernels and operation with a cycle vector' from University of California, Berkely in 1969. Singh who has also worked in NASA, IIT-Kanpur was fond of books, pens and diaries. After he returned from the US, he brought back 10 boxes of books. 

Social activist Pankaj Chauhan who had been visiting the mathematician regularly said, "Recently when I met him, I took a set of pens and diaries. On seeing these, he started writing a formula on my palm. He was so fond of writing diaries, everyone who visited him took one for him."

"I also brought a flute for him but it was too late to give it to him."

Bollywood's famous filmmaker Prakash Jha had recently announced to make a movie on his life. 

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Vashishtha Narayan Singh mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp