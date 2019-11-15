Anganwadi Centres in Madhya Pradesh get Rs 100 to celebrate Children's Day

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Women and Child Development (WCD) department allowed just Rs 100 for each of the 95,000-plus Anganwadi Centers to celebrate Children's Day on country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary on Thursday.

According to the WCD department circular issued on November 4 (a copy of which is with The New Indian Express), each of the Anganwadi centres was allowed to spend maximum Rs 100 for the Children Day program.

Surprisingly, out of the Rs 100 permitted for each Anganwadi centre, half (Rs 50) was to be spent on Bal Rang Fairs to be organized at project directorates on Children Day.

The sum allowed for each Anganwadi was to be spent by each centre on organizing Bal Sabha, Rally, Sports events, Master Clean/Tidy and Master Healthy contests, besides Quiz events.

Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said just a meagre sum of Rs 100 for each Anganwadi centre to celebrate events on Children Day is like making a mockery of these centres and lakhs of kids enrolled there.

Responding to it, state Congress spokesperson Syed Jafar said, “During the BJP rule, then government allowed just Rs 50 for being spent on auspicious occasions, we’re allowing more than that.”