Home Nation

Bombay HC slams Railways over safety of women inside compartments

The court sought to know from the Railways if it had conducted any survey among women travellers to gauge the problems they face during their travel.

Published: 15th November 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Males occupying a compartment meant for ladies in one of the trains at Villupuram Railway Station.

Males occupying a compartment meant for ladies in one of the trains at Villupuram Railway Station. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court slammed the Railways on Friday saying "women do not feel assured that they are safe in the compartments reserved only for them", and directed the national transporter to file a comprehensive action-taken report on the issue by December 12.

A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla said Mumbai is considered the commercial capital of the country, but still women don't feel safe while travelling in trains.

The bench was hearing public interest litigation filed in 2012 on the issue of women's safety in trains and also vacancies in the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"When a woman travels, all that she wants is safe travel whether it is late in the night or as early as five in the morning. Till date, women do not feel assured that they are safe in the compartments reserved only for them and hence during odd hours women prefer to travel in the common coach," Justice Dharmadhikari said.

"The petition was filed in 2012. We are now almost in 2020 and till date, we don't think much has changed. This is great disappointment a very sorry condition. Umpteen cases are still lodged each day," the bench observed.

It directed the Central and Western Railway authorities to file a comprehensive action-taken report on the issue by December 12.

The court sought to know from the Railways if it had conducted any survey among women travellers to gauge the problems they face during their travel.

"Ask these women how protected they feel in trains. Women from each strata of society take trains day in and day out. Educated women are at least aware enough to fight and get cases lodged but what about those who do not know how to handle such situations," Justice Dharmadhikari said.

When Western Railway's lawyer Suresh Kumar pointed out that RPF constables travel in ladies coaches during late night and early morning hours, the court said RPF officials must be boarding the compartment from one side and getting off the other side.

"How do you monitor if these RPF constables travel in the compartment from start to end?" the court asked and added that no RPF official should be allowed to use their mobile phones while on duty.

"The seniors would be doing a great service if they take away mobile phones of RPF officials who are on duty on platforms and in trains. Why are they not pulled up for negligence or dereliction of duty?" the court asked and went on to say that drunkards, drug addicts and jobless youth brazenly get into ladies compartments.

"This menace needs to be curbed by the Railways, provided they see it as a menace," Justice Dharmadhikari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bombay High Court Railways
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp