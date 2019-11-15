Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Sisseri River Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the important Sisseri River bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Informing about the event, Bharat Bhushan Babu, spokesperson, Ministry of Defence said, “The 200-metre long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as it would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.”

Adding further Spokesperson told, the Sisseri River bridge provides connectivity to Tinsukia via Dhola-Sadia bridge. It was constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This bridge is also strategically important from a military viewpoint and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway.

Defence Minister said the bridge will play an important role in the overall development of the area.

To maintain and develop the difficult geographical terrain and strategically important area, BRO has four projects in Arunachal Pradesh namely Vartak, Arunank, Brahmank and Udayak.

It immensely contributes to the socio-economic development of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister said, “Infrastructural upgradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country”.

Rajnath Singh talked about the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) keeping in view security of the people residing in the border areas.

He said, “The Government has initiated numerous infrastructure projects in the state including the proposed Bhalukpong – Tenga - Tawang railway line, operationalisation of Pasighat airport, a nod to Hollongi airport and approval to construct Sela Pass tunnel.”

The Government is committed to establishing strong and efficient roadways, railways, airways, waterways and digital network in the region, added the Minister.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), keeping in mind the economic interests of the country, especially the North-East.

Talking about the benefits of the Government’s Act East Policy he said it would open new doors of rapid infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh and would also act as a bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Director General Border Roads Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion.