Home Nation

Doctors in Indian Air Force await nod to get fighter pilot wings

It was also difficult for the doctors to give total dedication to either of the fields because both are very specialised and challenging roles.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrives at the annual conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine on Thursday

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrives at the annual conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine on Thursday| Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force is just a nod away from inducting some of their doctors who are aviation specialists as full-fledged fighter pilots. Iterating his initiative towards that end since last year, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, on Thursday, said, “Indian Air Force has taken note of it and are moving the case. They will be full-fledged pilots in the cockpit.”

He was speaking at a conference by the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM).He believed the role would help them, as a flying member, address certain areas in a better manner in the future. The IAF had such plans in place in the 1960s and early 1970s, according to ISAM officials. 

ALSO READ| Astronauts need to be dentally, emotionally fit for Gaganyaan Mission

Bhadauria assured that work would start in that direction but “will require some clearances and approvals”.
Veterans TNIE spoke to said that  cost was one of the reasons  why the training  of doctors as pilots was discontinued.

It was also difficult for the doctors to give total dedication to either of the fields because both are very specialised and challenging roles.

Highlighting this predicament, aviation specialist Air Marshal JK Gupta (retd) who is aware of the programme and went through the initial round of test said he gave up because he realised he would not do total justice to either of the roles.

ALSO READ| Screening process for selection of crew for Gaganyaan being done professionally: IAF chief

Aerospace medicine as a career

"We really need to look at why youngsters today are not looking at taking aviation medicine as a preferred field," said Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Speaking at the ISAM conference, he said he has been grappling with this problem for a while and assured to take necessary steps in the regard.

A top official from the Institute of Aerospace Medicine told TNIE that the problem was a lack of promotions. Another official said the specialisation in aerospace medicine limited their scope to put it to use in civil medicine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine RKS Bhadauria Indian Air Force IAF doctors IAF ffighter pilots IAF pilots test
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp