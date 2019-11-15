Lata Mangeshkar is stable: Raj Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday visited music legend Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital and later confirmed that her health is stable.

“Lata Mangeshkar is stable. We are expecting her to be discharged in 4-5 days. We can say that she has an old age-related illness and I wish for her speedy recovery and wellness for the future,” Thackeray said.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after breathing issues earlier this week on Monday. Senior doctor Farooq Udwadia is treating her.

A statement released by Mangeshkar family said, “We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better.”