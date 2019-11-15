Home Nation

'Modinomics' stinks so bad, government has to hide its own reports, says Rahul Gandhi

Thee latest consumption expenditure survey by the NSO  to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign in support of party's candidates ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls at Wani in Yawatmal Tuesday Oct. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending and said "Modinomics stinks so bad", the government has to hide its own reports.

A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

The report also claimed the NSO report was approved to be released on June 19, 2019, but was withheld by the government agency owing to its "adverse" findings.

"Modinomics stinks so bad, the Govt has to hide its own reports," Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging the news report.

