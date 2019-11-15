Home Nation

People getting married, airports full, economy is fine, says Union Minister Suresh Angadi

Suresh Angadi also added that every three years there is a fall in demand in the economy, It is a cycle, Then the economy picks up.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Angadi

Suresh Angadi ( Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of the economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".

Noting that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon, the Minister of State for Railways said "some people" are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Airports are full, trains are full, people are getting married. Some people are doing this for nothing else but to malign the image of Narendra Modi," Angadi told reporters during an inspection of the soon to be commissioned Tunda Khurja eastern dedicated freight corridor.

"Every three years there is a fall in demand in the economy. It is a cycle. Then the economy picks up also," he added.

Opposition parties including the Congress have been criticising the government over the state of the economy and plan to raise the issue in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

TAGS
India economy Suresh Angadi India GDP economic slowdown
