Rafale case: BJP to hold demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday seeking Rahul Gandhi's apology

The apex court had dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the jet deal.

Published: 15th November 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The BJP will hold demonstrations on Saturday in the state capital and all the district headquarters town to press for its demand seeking "apology" from Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading "lies" on the Rafale issue that was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Talking to reporters here at the BJP office, its national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Friday the party has demanded "apology" from Rahul Gandhi and his party in the wake of the apex court's order giving clean chit to the NDA government in the Rafale fighter jet deal by dismissing petitions for a review of its earlier order.

The party would hold demonstrations at 'Kargil chowk' on Saturday in Patna and at all the district headquarters town seeking Gandhi's "apology" for his "lies and propaganda" on Rafale deal in a bid to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha polls, Hussain said.

Party's state president Sanjay Jaiswal and other senior leaders will be present during demonstrations.

Hussain was accompanied by Bihar BJP vice president Devesh Kumar, spokesman Nikhil Anand, Media incharge Pankaj Singh, Rakesh Singh, Arvind Thakur and others at press meet.

"During Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi used abusive language 'chowkidar' for an honest Prime Minister Narendra Modi jee and tried to create confusion among the people but first the people rejected him and his party by giving BJP 303 seats in the general elections.

"And now, the apex court yesterday while dismissing review petitions made it clear that there is no requirement for probe in Rafale," Hussain said.

Hussain appreciated the people of the state and country for showing calm over Ayodhya verdict.

Replying to a query, he exuded confidence that BJP, which is fighting assembly polls in Jharkhand on its achievements, will form the government there once again.

He also expressed hope that NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would form the government with 200 seats after assembly polls in Bihar due next year.

When pointed out that one after another allies- TDP, Shiv Sena and now AJSU in Jharkhand- are leaving the NDA fold, the saffron party's national spokesman said the BJP is very much capable of taking care of its allies and it gives respect to its partners.

Hussain pointed out that people do remember that TDP left the NDA but they forget that if Chandrababu Naidu left the NDA, another very big leader Nitish Kumar joined it.

Besides, Dushyant Chautala in Haryana too became part of the ruling coalition.

Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal and JD(U) have been BJP's old allies from the days when it was considered "untouchable", Hussain, who served in previous NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asserted.

Asked that JD(U) leader KC Tyagi demanded "coordination committee" in the NDA, he said "we have coordination committee meeting everyday. Nitish Kumar is the supreme leader of JD(U) and Narendra Modi is the supreme leader of BJP and they don't need anyone to talk".

On Congress forming government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the BJP leader asked the grand old party to tell the people whether they agree with the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and if it would have the pictures of Veer Savarkar, Shivaji and Balasaheb Thackeray in their offices.

Replying to a query whether Shiv Sena backstabbed BJP, he said "we will not use such words for the party which has been our ally till recently.

Rafale case Rahul Gandhi BJP
