SC says pollution rising in Delhi despite odd-even, summons chief secretaries of four states

The apex court questioned the Delhi government over granting exemptions, including to 2-and-3 wheelers, during its odd-even scheme.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tourists wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to severe category, at Qutub minar in New Delhi

Tourists wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to severe category, at Qutub minar in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday summoned chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to know about steps taken by them to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said effective steps must be taken and 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi should be cleared of pollutants.

The apex court questioned the Delhi government over granting exemptions, including to 2-and-3 wheelers, during its odd-even scheme and said that pollution level in Delhi is increasing in spite of the vehicle rotation scheme being in force.

It also expressed concern that despite the reduction in stubble burning, pollution levels in Delhi are worse.

The Delhi government told the top court that its odd-even scheme has helped in reducing pollution and the "real culprit" behind the region's pollution is stubble burning.

The Centre also told the bench that it is examining the feasibility of putting up smog towers to reduce pollution in Delhi.

