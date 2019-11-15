Home Nation

Toolkit to help advance forest rights for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

In 2016, there were significant amendments which were made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1986. 

Published: 15th November 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

forests

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to raise awareness on how the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act can help advance forest rights among the marginalised, Vasundhara - an advocacy group and Legal Resource Centre - a resource centre has come out with a handbook for grassroots workers. 

In 2016, there were significant amendments which were made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1986. 

While the law has been primarily used for the Dalit movement, it has not been used in court significantly to report atrocities against tribals, according to the organisations. 

“This was an opportunity to look at how the Atrocities Act can be used to advance forest rights and to not at it through the eyes of a lawyer but through the eyes of activists and how the activists use it. So we also tried to simplify it,” Shomona Khanna, Supreme Court advocate.      

The handbook gives an overview of aggravated offences, the meanings of the key terms in the provisions, offences by public servants, process maps and procedures on how to go about with the legal process, the gaps in the process, the extent of power that the gram sabhas can exercise, and a list of frequently asked questions that can serve as a toolkit for workers to address a range of concerns on FRA. 

The handbook aims to equip human rights activists in upholding the rights of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes communities. It would be a ready reckoner for activists which provides a roadmap for them.  

Wrongfully dispossessing members of an SC or ST from land or premises or interference with the enjoyment of their forest rights, wrongful occupation or cultivation or transferring to himself, of any land owned, allotted, notified to any SC or ST, forcing or causing to leave their houses, villages or other place of residence are atrocities specific to forest dwellers and tribals in the SC/ST (PoA) Act.  

The combined use of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and the SC/ST PoA Act can help advance forest rights of the marginalised, the handbook said. It would enable community members in legal interventions and accessing justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes Forest Rights Dalit movement
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp