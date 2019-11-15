Home Nation

Top authors including Orhan Pamuk, Salman Rushdie urge Modi government to restore journalist Aatish Taseer's OCI card

In a letter, published by free speech platform PEN America, the signatories claimed the Indian government is 'likely retaliating' against Taseer for his critical coverage of PM Modi.

Published: 15th November 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Aatish Taseer

New York-based author and journalist Aatish Taseer. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 260 prominent personalities including authors Orhan Pamuk, Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie and Amitava Ghosh on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged "targeting" of journalist Aatish Taseer and demanded the Indian government restores his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

In a letter, published by free speech platform PEN America, the signatories claimed the Indian government is "likely retaliating" against Taseer for his critical coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called on him to ensure no writer is punished for speaking out.

"Denying access to the country to writers of both foreign and Indian origin casts a chill on public discourse; it flies in the face of India's traditions of free and open debate and respect for a diversity of views, and weakens its credentials as a strong and thriving democracy," the letter reads.

"This is outright retaliation against a journalist who has ticked off an increasingly nationalistic and authoritarian prime minister. Let's not pretend this is something else," the letter states.

Besides Pamuk, Atwood, Rushdie and Ghosh, the letter has been signed by Chimamanda Adichie, Christiane Amanpour, Michael Chabon, Don DeLillo, John Coetzee, Anita Desai, Louise Erdrich, Mia Farrow, Philip Gourevitch, Jhumpa Lahiri, Suketu Mehta, Maaza Mengiste, Perumal Murugan, Edna O'Brien, Gloria Steinem and Manil Suri among others.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs revoked the OCI card of the 38-year-old British author saying he concealed the fact that his father was a Pakistani.

Critics have countered it, claiming Taseer was being targeted for his write-up "Divider-in-Chief" in the TIME magazine which was critical of Modi.

Taseer was raised by his mother Talveen Singh, an Indian journalist.

His father Salman Taseer was governor of Pakistan's Punjab province when he was assassinated in 2011.

"We are extremely concerned that Taseer appears to have been targeted for an extremely personal form of retaliation due to his writing and reporting that has been critical of the Indian government.

We urge that the spirit of the OCI regulations, which are designed to provide status and connection to their roots and family to citizens of other countries with Indian heritage, are upheld, and do not discriminate against single mothers," reads the letter.

It says that Taseer has held his OCI status for many years and has always publicly disclosed his family's background, which was never an issue before.

If an individual's OCI card is cancelled, they can also be placed on a blacklist preventing their future entry into India, the letter says, adding Taseer responded to an original notice earlier this year but never received an official reply from the Home Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitava Ghosh Margaret Atwood Orhan Pamuk Salman Rushdie Aatish Taseer Overseas Citizen of India OCI Card
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp