Two advisers appointed for J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday reappointed retired IPS officer Farooq Khan and former bureaucrat KK Sharma as advisers to the administrator of Jammu and Kashmir. Khan and Sharma were earlier advisers to Satya Pal Malik, Governor of erstwhile state of J&K and now the two will be advising Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, the first LG of the newly created Union Territory.

According to a Home Ministry order, the appointments of Khan and Sharma will be effective from the day of their joining in their respect posts. The advisers will assist LG Girish Chandra Murmu in the administrative work.

Khan, now a BJP member, started his career in the J&K Police as a sub-inspector in 1984 and rose to become inspector general of police.

The 65-year-old played an important role in tackling militancy in Kashmir in the 1990s. He is expected to focus on security and strategic affairs.

The other adviser, Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, belongs to Billawar town of Kathua.

During his service career spanning around 30 years, Sharma, 61, has held various positions.