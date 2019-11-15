Uttarakhand professor calls girl student at midnight to cook for him; governor orders inquiry

By Online Desk

UTTARAKHAND: A female student of G B Pant University has alleged harassment by the hostel warden who she said asked her to come to his home at midnight and cook for him as his wife was not available.

"This issue was raised by the girl before the vice-chancellor (VC) at the university disciplinary committee meeting held in October. Since no written complaint was filed by her, no action was taken against the accused,” Dr Salil Tewari, Dean of Student Welfare, Pant University told Hindustan Times.

The girl alleged that the professor texted his birthday wishes to her. He then rang up and said, "my wife is not home, who will cook, you come."

Despite the girl reporting the messages as proof, the university committee has not taken any action against the professor so far.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya has taken note of the allegation against the professor and has instructed the vice-chancellor to investigate the matter and take strict action, further instructing the university authorities to ensure a safe environment for all female students. Maurya has also sought a report from the VC regarding the management of women's hostels in the university.

Pant University registrar AP Sharma said as per the directions of Governor, they will probe the matter and take appropriate action. “We take such incidents seriously. The professor has already been removed from the post of the warden. We will ensure that girls studying here don’t face any problems,” he said.

According to another media report, the student was mulling quitting the course and leaving the campus if the issue was not taken up.