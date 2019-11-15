Home Nation

WATCH | Mos Ashwini Choubey loses temper at protesters, damages a placard in Bihar

According to eyewitnesses, the minister shouted at the group who had gathered at the guest house to protest against defunct ultrasound machine at district hospital. 

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Buxar government circuit house in South Bihar on Friday witnessed unprecedented development when Union minister of State for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey lost his temper on a social activist, who was demanding the restoration of digital X-ray and ultrasound facilities at the district hospital.

Under the banner of Yuva Shakti Sansthan, dozens of physically challenged persons were protesting the lack of facilities in the hospital.  

The Minister was at the circuit house when the incident took place. 

According to eyewitnesses, the minister shouted at the group of protesters who were led by social activist Ramji Singh. He asked the agitators to leave the spot and even damaged a placard. 

Speaking to the media, Ramji Singh said that they were gathered at the circuit house to remind the minister of the promises he made with regard to the facilities in the hospital. 

ALSO READ: Ink thrown at Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Patna, says media was target

Jitendra Thakur, the district president of the physically challenged people's organisation said that the minister has not been responding to their requests. 

Meanwhile, many leaders of opposition in the state have condemned Chaubey's behaviour. RJD spokesperson lashed out at him and demanded an apology. 

Despite repeated efforts, the minister was not available for a comment on the incident.

