WATCH | Mos Ashwini Choubey loses temper at protesters, damages a placard in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Buxar government circuit house in South Bihar on Friday witnessed unprecedented development when Union minister of State for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey lost his temper on a social activist, who was demanding the restoration of digital X-ray and ultrasound facilities at the district hospital.

Under the banner of Yuva Shakti Sansthan, dozens of physically challenged persons were protesting the lack of facilities in the hospital.

#WATCH Bihar: Argument breaks out between Union Minister Ashwini Choubey & the people who had gathered outside the guest house he was staying in, to stage a protest against defunct Ultrasound machine at district hospital, in Buxar. pic.twitter.com/d6sLKD1BE2 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The Minister was at the circuit house when the incident took place.

According to eyewitnesses, the minister shouted at the group of protesters who were led by social activist Ramji Singh. He asked the agitators to leave the spot and even damaged a placard.

Speaking to the media, Ramji Singh said that they were gathered at the circuit house to remind the minister of the promises he made with regard to the facilities in the hospital.

Jitendra Thakur, the district president of the physically challenged people's organisation said that the minister has not been responding to their requests.

Meanwhile, many leaders of opposition in the state have condemned Chaubey's behaviour. RJD spokesperson lashed out at him and demanded an apology.

Despite repeated efforts, the minister was not available for a comment on the incident.