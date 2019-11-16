Home Nation

Bengal BJP leader faces protests in cyclone hit area

Chaudhury arrived at Kakdwip along with local BJP supporters and boarded a launch to go to Gosaba, one of the pockets which were badly affected by Bulbul.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Debasree Chaudhury

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union minister Debasree Chaudhury faced vehement protest in cyclone Bulbul-hit area of Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas by Trinamool Congress supporters on Friday. The incident took place a day after CM Mamata Banerjee urged her political rivals to refrain from doing politics over the storm issue.
Chaudhury’s launch was not allowed to anchor in a jetty at Gosaba area and a stage set up by BJP workers was vandalised. The minister was taken to a party office without electricity in the nearby area where she ended up spending more than two hours.

“I am shocked. I never expected it. I was on my way to interact with the affected people to measure the extent of the damage. The CM urged people to refrain from doing politics over the issue. I want to ask her, who is doing politics now?’’ asked Chaudhury.

Two days earlier, Union minister Babul Supriyo’s vehicle was intercepted in cyclone-hit South 24-Parganas as well and Trinamool supporters raised slogans telling the minister “go-back”.

Chaudhury arrived at Kakdwip along with local BJP supporters and boarded a launch to go to Gosaba, one of the pockets which were badly affected by Bulbul. “When her launch arrived at Gosaba, a group of 200 odd people with the flags of the ruling party did not allow the boatman to anchor the launch,’’ said a
police officer.

‘Some people using their tongue too loosely’
A day after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, without naming him, the governor on Friday, declined to comment about the jibe. Dhankar instead made a tongue-in-cheek comment saying “Some people are using their tongue too often and loosely.”

