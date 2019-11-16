Home Nation

Camps in Bengal for arrested foreigners

Two detention camps will be set up in the state; govt says move not part of NRC

Published: 16th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to set up two detention camps in south Bengal to hold foreigners arrested on various charges.While land in Kolkata’s adjoining New Town area has been identified for setting up a camp and the other one is likely to be set up at Bongaon near India-Bangladesh
border in North 24-Parganas.

The state government, however, said the decision was not linked to National Register of Citizens (NRC).
“The detention camps have nothing to do with the NRC. It will be for foreign nationals but is not a part of NRC exercise. The decision was taken on the directives of the Supreme Court to keep foreign nationals separately, in accordance with international norms,’’ said correctional services minister Ujjwal Biswas.
BJP leaders, both national and at state level, have said repeatedly that the NRC would be exercised in Bengal if the party came to power in the state, triggering fear among the people across
the state.

In retaliation, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would never allow the NRC exercise in the state. According to records available with the correctional home services department, around 200 foreign nationals, mostly Bangladeshi’s and from African nations, who were booked under various charges, are presently lodged in different correctional homes.

“Presently, we keep foreign nationals who were arrested on criminal charges in different correctional homes with native inmates. This creates several problems due to different language and cultural values. So we have decided to follow the Apex court’s directive,’’ said an official.He further went on to say that many foreign nationals were arrested for illegal entry into Indian territory. Some were repatriated to their countries after a certain period.

Suitable land for camps identified
Land in Kolkata’s adjoining New Town area has been identified for setting up a camp and the other one is likely to be set up at Bongaon near India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas.

Both camps in no way linked to NRC: Govt
The state government, however, confirmed that the decision to set up the detention camps is in no way linked to the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC foreigners arrest
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp