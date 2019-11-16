Centre stresses cordial relations at Naga meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday expressed concern over deterioration of “traditional brotherly relations” between the hill and the valley people in Manipur in “recent decades” due to politics of vested interests, saying the vexed issue cannot reach its logical conclusion without taking all neighbours into confidence.

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, who is also the government’s interlocutor in Naga peace talks, reminded the United Naga Council — the apex body of Naga tribes in Manipur — about their responsibility in ensuring that the Nagas maintain cordial relations with fellow communities of Manipur as their issue is at the stage of settlement.

Ravi issued a statement after he met leaders of UNC at Kohima on Friday. He said he held the meeting in the spirit of a comprehensive resolution of the Naga issue with due regards to the sensitivities of all the stakeholders, including the neighbours, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi desired.

“The reality that the Naga political issue cannot reach its logical conclusion without taking all stakeholders, including the neighbours, into confidence was re-emphasised. The UNC leaders were reminded of their responsibility in ensuring that the Naga tribes of Manipur maintain cordial ties with the fellow communities of the state,” a statement read.

It added that the UNC leaders were exhorted to take effective measures to reach out to the valley people in the spirit of mutual love and understanding for an enduring peaceful co-existence.

The UNC leaders were briefed about the current status of the peace talks, including the significant development of amicably settling all contentious issues between the negotiating parties.