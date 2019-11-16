Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government to provide free medical treatment up to Rs 20 lakh

The families possessing 'priority' and 'antyoday' ration cards along with those being covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme will get health and medical facilities.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch two health care schemes — 'Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme’ and 'Mukhyamantri Vishesh Swasthya Sahayata Yojana' (CM special health assistance scheme) to offer better and quality medical treatment to every citizen of the state.

The state cabinet cleared the proposal to extend the financial assistance limit earmarked under the Sanjeevani Sahayata Kosh, now modified and renamed as Mukhyamantri Vishesh Swasthya Sahayata Yojana, to Rs 20 lakh for patients with rare diseases.

Similarly, a new integrated health scheme will incorporate Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Bal Hriday Suraksha Yojana, Chief Minister Bal Shravan Yojana and National Child Health Program (Chirayu) to be merged into the new programme—Dr Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme.

The scheme will be executed as a trust-based model. 

The families possessing 'priority' and 'antyoday' (categories under BPL-below poverty line) ration cards along with those being covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme will get health and medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Other ration cardholder families will get the assistance up to Rs 50,000 per year under this scheme.

“Chhattisgarh would be the only state in the country covering almost 90 per cent families with the health benefits coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per year. The scheme will increase the beneficiary family count from 42 lakh to 56 lakh with health treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh in the state”, the government spokesperson said.

The scheme will be run by a state nodal agency to be set up under the directorate of health services through a trust-based model, he further added. The nodal agency will execute payments to the hospitals for the treatment instead of paying through the insurance company.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vishesh Swasthya Sahayata Yojna any resident of Chhattisgarh can avail the benefit after approval from the chief minister. 

