Home Nation

Dalit man in Punjab who was forced to drink urine succumbs to injuries

The Dalit man, a resident of Changaliwala village, had an altercation with Rinku and some other persons on October 21 but the matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Published: 16th November 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

caste caste violence casteism dalit

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 37-year-old Dalit man, who was mercilessly thrashed and forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur district, succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning at a hospital here, police said.

"He succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)," Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said.

He was admitted to PGIMER and his legs were amputated.

Garg said section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR registered in this matter.

The Dalit man, a resident of Changaliwala village, had an altercation with Rinku and some other persons on October 21 but the matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

He had told police that on November 7, Rinku called him to his house and they discussed the matter.

The man had alleged that he was then thrashed by four persons after being tied to a pillar and when he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine.

Four persons were arrested on the charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, and under various sections of the IPC, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Lehra police station in Sangrur, police said.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has also sought a report from Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police over the incident.

Chairperson Tejinder Kaur on Friday said the commission learnt about the incident through media reports and took suo motu cognisance and sought the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit Punjab Dalit Man Death
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp