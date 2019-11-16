Home Nation

Dalit man thrashed, forced to drink urine, dies in Punjab

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police of  Sangrur on the incident.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:30 PM

caste caste violence casteism dalit

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 37-year-old Dalit man who was mercilessly thrashed and forced to drink urine died here on Saturday.

Sources said that Jagmel Singh of Changaliwala village in Sangrur district of Punjab had an altercation with Rinku, his father Amarjit Singh and another person Lucky on October 21 but the matter was resolved on the intervention of some villagers. 

But the accused on November 7 took the victim to his house where he was badly thrashed. 

The accused tied Jagmel Singh up to a pillar and thrashed him mercilessly. When he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine. Later, he was rushed to PGI at Chandigarh where his legs were amputated and he also suffered kidney failure. 

A case was registered under Sections 365, 342, 308, 323 and 34 of the IPC and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and all the accused have been arrested. All the four accused have been arrested. SSP of Sangrur Sandeep Garg said that section 302 of IPC (murder) had been added in the case. The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police of  Sangrur on the incident.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations have announced to launch an agitation against the state police. 

Also, BSP state unit general secretary Makhan Singh demanded Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family and government job to his wife as Jagmel Singh was the sole earning member of the family.

Comments

