Dalit woman gang-raped, beaten up in UP's Shamli 

The incident took place on Thursday when the woman had gone to the fields to relieve herself.

Published: 16th November 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:48 PM

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and beaten up by four men at Ahata Gos Garh village in Shamli district here, police said on Saturday.

The men dragged her to a sugarcane field and took turns to rape her, they said, adding that the victim was also beaten up when she tried to resist.

Three of the accused have been identified as Sachin, Sosing and Rohit while the fourth man is yet to be identified, said Sandeep Balyan, SHO, Thanabhawan police station, adding that all accused are absconding.

A case has been registered under relevant statutory sections following a complaint by the victim's husband, he said. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

