Home Nation

Doordarshan plans to produce 'Indian' content for youth and kids soon

The broadcaster is planning to commission content and auction a dedicated three-hour slot which would be called 'DD Kids' or 'DD Youth'. 

Published: 16th November 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

Doordarshan

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doordarshan may soon have dedicated content for youth and kids on Indian mythologies and contemporary literature.

The move comes as public broadcaster Prasar Bharati plans to commercialise its idle channels. 

Currently, there is no focussed content for children and youth. There would be a focus on building franchises around native content and create commercial value for the content through fixed time windows.

There are 11 regional channels which lack original content and are latent for the major part of the day. The broadcaster is planning to utilise these slots in order to enhance its revenue generation. 

The content generated would try to integrate 'Indian values' into its programmes by tapping on to mythologies and contemporary literature. 

"There is a strong body of thought that most of the kids’ content, especially animation, is not Indian. Largely, it is borrowed from the West. There is a very strong need for a body of Indian content which has to be much larger. We should be able to export this so that the Indian message goes across the world," said S S Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati.

"If Kung Fu Panda becomes the way in which China exercises soft power and influences minds across the world or say The Lord of the Rings... it can be done in the Indian context," he added.

The idea would be to create a franchise around it, including games and animation which will have 'innately Indian' characteristics.

The broadcaster is planning to commission content and auction a dedicated three-hour slot which would be called 'DD Kids' or 'DD Youth'. The programmes would be dubbed in multiple languages to create commercial value. 

The proposal of monetising the channels will come before the Prasar Bharati board during its next meeting. 

The broadcaster has eight private channels to the Free Dish channels. These include movies, music and regional entertainment channels. The slots were auctioned on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doordarshan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp