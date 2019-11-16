Home Nation

In a veiled attack at Mamata Banerjee, Bengal Governor says 'none should cross Laxmanrekha'

The Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration have been at loggerheads on a host of issues, leading to almost daily bickering between them.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district Friday Nov. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: In an apparent message to the West Bengal government, with whom he has been engaged in a running verbal battle, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said nobody should cross the 'Laxmanrekha'.

"I as Governor of West Bengal, am required more than anybody else, to see I adhere to a mechanism that is spelt out for me by the Indian Constitution. And that is I must do what I am supposed to do. I must not do what I am not supposed to do.

"That means none of us should cross the 'Laxmanrekha'. That I think is the situation for everyone," Dhankhar said at a function here.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without mentioning his name, made a veiled attack on Dhankhar, calling him a "nominated" person and accusing him of behaving like a "BJP mouthpiece" and trying to run a "parallel administration".

The Trinamool has time and again accused Dhankhar of overstepping his limits.

State Congress President Somen Mitra expressed concern over the happenings, saying he has never in the past seen such an exchange of words between the Governor and the state government.

"Who is within constitutional limits, and who is not, that's for the people to decide. But the manner in which the comments and reactions are coming from the governor and the state government, that is not conducive to the spirit of healthy democracy," he said.

The state BJP, however, sided with the Governor.

"He is going to various parts of the state to attend administrative events or other functions. I think this is not to the liking of Trinamool Congress. So despite the Governor asking for helicopter twice it was not given... We have seen the honourable Chief Minister conduct an aerial survey in the helicopter."

"If she can breathe fresh air in helicopter, why can't the Governor get it? She has said it is a wastage of money. Then I will ask whether there is no wastage when fairs, festivals, sports events, and Rosogolla utsav is held?" state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asked.

