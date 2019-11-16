Home Nation

Kota residents protest against Rani Mukherjee-starrer Mardaani 2, meet Lok Sabha speaker

The film's trailer released on Thursday shows a serial rapist and murderer in Kota who targets young girls. It also mentions that the film is inspired by true events.

Published: 16th November 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rani Mukherjee in Mardaani 2. (Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

JAIPUR:  Kota residents on Friday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, an MP from Kota, to register their protest against the forthcoming Bollywood flick Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukherjee.

They said that the city has been positioned as an educational hub with many educational centres situated in its vicinity. However, the film shot in Kota shows a different story of city which is against the city's legacy.

The film's trailer released on Thursday shows a serial rapist and murderer in Kota who targets young girls. It also mentions that the film is inspired by true events.

Birla after meeting protesters spoke to media and said that the issue will be discussed with concerned people.

"It is unacceptable to malign a city's name through cinema. The fictional story clearly mentioning the city's name is not justified," he added

The film has Rani Mukerji playing a police officer posing as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 who vows to catch the serial rapist in two days.

Hence, soon after the trailer was released on Thursday, Kota residents came out to protest against the film demanding the name of Kota to be removed from the film.

Mardaani 2 was many scenes being shot in Kota. In fact, Rani Mukerji was in the city for many days for shoot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mardaani 2 Rani Mukherjee Kota Kota residents protest
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp