Lucknow diary

Three UP cities top pollution chart

Post-Diwali air in several cities of UP is too toxic to inhale. NCR cities —Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida—are paying for their proximity to the national capital. All three have topped the pollution charts in the country, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While Ghaziabad and Noida, with average AQIs of 486, fared the worst, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 467. Air Quality Index in the range of 400-500 is considered ‘severe’, as it could cause severe harm to human health. While Ghaziabad continues to top the list of the most polluted cities, air quality in western UP cities has been in ‘very poor’ category for over a month now.

Mahotsav pushed back to January

Lucknow Mahotsav, the city’s most prominent annual cultural festival, will now begin in the third week of January instead of November 25, as was announced earlier. The event is traditionally held in November. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Mahotsav Samiti recently. However, the reason for the postponement was not specified. The decision is believed to have been taken considering the scenario in Ayodhya post the Supreme Court verdict on the temple dispute. Barring 2018, the event hasn’t been held on its traditional date since 2015. The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government had made elaborate security arrangements in anticipation of trouble in Ayodhya post the apex court judgment.

Dudhwa reopens for tourists

The Dudhwa National Park (DNP) reopened for tourists on Friday, which marked the onset of the tourist season. The season will come to a close on June 15, ahead of the rainy season. The park authorities said all amenities have been put in place for visitors. The officials said tourists would be asked to strictly adhere to the rules of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve so as to avoid any inconvenience. Located on the India-Nepal border, Dudhwa National Park is the natural habitat of Royal Bengal tigers, swamp deer, one-horned rhinos, wild elephants, bears and several other species.

‘Ramayana’ to hold sway at IIM-L fest

The annual cultural event of Indian Institute of Management- Lucknow (IIM-L) , Manfest-Varchasva 2019 begins on Friday . The three-day event from November 15 to 17 will include a quiz and a play based on the epic ‘Ramayana’. The theatre teams will compete by displaying plays showcasing the theme, ‘Modern Manifestation of Ramayana’. The theme for the play was chosen by one of the convenors, Ayodhya Research Institute, a body under UP government’s department of culture. The department also sanctioned I2.5 lakh for the event. Excitement around the event has already started building up.