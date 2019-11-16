Home Nation

Lucknow diary

Post-Diwali air in several cities of UP is too toxic to inhale. NCR cities —Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida—are paying for their proximity to the national capital.

Published: 16th November 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Three UP cities top pollution chart

Post-Diwali air in several cities of UP is too toxic to inhale. NCR cities —Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida—are paying for their proximity to the national capital. All three have topped the pollution charts in the country, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While Ghaziabad and Noida, with average AQIs of 486, fared the worst, Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 467. Air Quality Index in the range of 400-500 is considered ‘severe’, as it could cause severe harm to human health. While Ghaziabad continues to top the list of the most polluted cities, air quality in western UP cities has been in ‘very poor’ category for over a month now.

Mahotsav pushed back to January
Lucknow Mahotsav, the city’s most prominent annual cultural festival, will now begin in the third week of January instead of November 25, as was announced earlier. The event is traditionally held in November. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Mahotsav Samiti recently. However, the reason for the postponement was not specified. The decision is believed to have been taken considering the scenario in Ayodhya post the Supreme Court verdict on the temple dispute. Barring 2018, the event hasn’t been held on its traditional date since 2015. The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government had made elaborate security arrangements in anticipation of trouble in Ayodhya post the apex court judgment.

Dudhwa reopens for tourists
The Dudhwa National Park (DNP) reopened for tourists on Friday, which marked the onset of the tourist season. The season will come to a close on June 15, ahead of the rainy season. The park authorities said all amenities have been put in place for visitors. The officials said tourists would be asked to strictly adhere to the rules of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve so as to avoid any inconvenience. Located on the India-Nepal border, Dudhwa National Park is the natural habitat of Royal Bengal tigers, swamp deer, one-horned rhinos, wild elephants, bears and several other species.

‘Ramayana’ to hold sway at IIM-L fest
The annual cultural event of Indian Institute of Management- Lucknow (IIM-L) , Manfest-Varchasva 2019 begins on Friday . The three-day event from November 15 to 17 will include a quiz and a play based on the epic ‘Ramayana’. The theatre teams will compete by displaying plays showcasing the theme, ‘Modern Manifestation of Ramayana’. The theme for the play was chosen by one of the convenors, Ayodhya Research Institute, a body under UP government’s department of culture. The department also sanctioned I2.5 lakh for the event. Excitement around the event has already started building up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp