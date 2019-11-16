Quitting NDA is just a formality now: Sanjay Raut

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has made it clear that it is finally out of the NDA. While party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that it is merely a formality now, parliamentary party leader Vinayak Raut has said that the seating arrangement for Shiv Sena MPs in Rajya Sabha has been changed.

“It’s just a formality now that Shiv Sena is out of NDA,” Sanjay Raut has said while speaking to reporters here in Mumbai on Saturday.

When asked whether Shiv Sena will attend the NDA meet in Delhi on Sunday, Raut said, “Firstly, that meeting is not much significant as no policy issues are discussed in there. It is primarily a meeting where a broad outline regarding floor management is deliberated upon and the likely questions that may be asked at the house are discussed.”

When asked further, Raut added that he came to know from the parliamentary office of the party that the invitation for the NDA meeting hasn’t reached the party office as yet and hence there is no question of attending the meeting.

Shiv Sena parliamentary party chief Vinayak Raut however, has thrashed the BJP for driving Sena out of the NDA.

“Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray too was one of the founders of the NDA. It is not the private property of the BJP. The BJP has kept aside the creator of the NDA. The party will suffer due to this,” Raut said.

Raut also added that the seating arrangement in the Rajya Sabha has been changed and now the Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai would be seen near opposition benches.

“It is clear that we haven’t left the NDA, but we are being driven out,” Raut said.

