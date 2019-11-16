Home Nation

Rajasthan urban local body polls: 20.08 per cent voting till 10 am

The voting to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in all 49 municipal bodies across the state started at 7 AM and will end at 5 PM.

Published: 16th November 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 01:57 PM

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The voting percentage in the urban local body polls in Rajasthan was around 20 per cent till 10 AM on Saturday, an official said.

According to the state election department, 20.08 per cent of the electorate voted till 10 AM.

The polling has been peaceful so far, it said.

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray for the election to 49 civic bodies in the state.

The election department said that a total of 33.69 lakh voters, including 17.05 lakh men and 16.01 lakh women, will exercise their franchise on Saturday.

Counting of votes will be done on November 19.

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

