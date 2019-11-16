'Second Zakir Naik': Babul Supriyo attacks Asaduddin Owaisi over Ayodhya comment

By ANI

ASANSOL: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday dubbed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as 'second Zakir Naik' for demanding the restoration of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming the second Zakir Naik. If he speaks more than required, then we do have law and order problem in our country," Supriyo told reporters here.

Zakir Naik is a controversial Islamic preacher. The government is seeking his extradition on charges of money laundering and hate speech.

The AIMIM lawmaker came under attack after he demanded the reconstruction of Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992.

"I want my masjid back," Owaisi tweeted on Friday, days after the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ending decades-long dispute, the apex court on November 6 ordered setting up a trust to construct Ram Temple and also directed the government to give 5-acre land to Muslim parties to build a mosque in Ayodhya.