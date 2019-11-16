Home Nation

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress to seek aid for flood-hit farmers

NCP said that the delegation will apprise the Governor how after the state was brought under President's Rule, the administration has virtually been paralysed.

Published: 16th November 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Putting up a united face ahead of their proposed alliance, a delegation of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will call on Governor B.S. Koshyari on Saturday afternoon seeking relief measures for the farmers affected by unseasonal rains and floods in the state, here on Saturday.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the delegation will apprise the Governor how after the state was brought under President's Rule, the administration has virtually been paralysed.

"The outgoing government had announced Rs 10,000 crore compensation to the farmers, and now after burning their damaged/destroyed crops, they are getting ready for the next sowing. But they have not got any relief or crop loans so far," Malik told mediapersons.

Besides, applications made by patients suffering from various ailments have not moved ahead and they continue to suffer, he added.

At the joint meeting of the Sena-NCP-Congress on Thursday, the three parties decided to call on the Governor and urged him to kickstart the dormant official machinery on priority.

This is the first time the three parties are meeting the Governor jointly, though all have earlier called on Koshyari separately, besides the Bharatiya Janata Party's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who met him at least thrice and requested him (Governor) to release funds for the farmers.

Fadnavis also stressed upon the need to reopen and ensure the smooth functioning of the CM Relief Fund to ensure timely help to needy people as the state is now under Central rule.

Currently, leaders of Sena, NCP and Congress are on tour in different parts of the state to assess the damage due to the 'wet-drought' hitting Vidarbha and other regions.

After his tour in Vidarbha, NCP President Sharad Pawar said that huge losses are suffered by farmers of orange, foodgrains, cotton, soyabean, and jowar.

He also said he would raise the issue in the winter session of Parliament starting in New Delhi from Monday and demand maximum compensation for the affected peasants.

Visiting ravaged farmlands in Sangli and Satara on Friday, Sena President Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Rs 10,000 per hectare compensation announced by Fadnavis and said it should be raised to minimum Rs 25,000 per hectare, besides assuring that he would waive off all debts of state farmers.

According to official estimates, the unseasonal rains in the state in the past few days have rendered crops on over 54,00,000 hectares in some 325 sub-districts as useless.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena NCP Congress Maharashtra farmers
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp