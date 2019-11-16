Home Nation

Three dead, 15 injured in fire in factory in Maharashtra's Raigad

The incident took place in Cryptzo Private Limited in Mangaon, over 140 kilometres from Mumbai.

Published: 16th November 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three people were killed and 15 injured, three of them critically, in a blaze that broke out on Friday evening during a fire equipment demonstration in a firm in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said.

The incident took place in Cryptzo Private Limited in Mangaon, over 140 kilometres from here, when fire equipment the firm makes was being tested in the presence of employees, an official said.

It may have been caused by a cylinder explosion in the demonstration room, the official said, though he added that a detailed probe into the exact cause was underway.

The blaze went out of control and all 18 staff present in the demonstration room received burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three employees died.

Three others are critical and have been shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Factory Fire Maharashtra Factory Fire
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp