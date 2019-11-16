Home Nation

Toxic air posing threat to wildlife in Kanpur

Construction of a new roadways bus terminus and a building near the zoo is disturbing the animals.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rhinoceros

Increasing noise pollution is stopping mountain bears and rhinoceros from mating. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: After humans, increasing air pollution is now posing a threat to wildlife also. The toxic atmosphere is causing changes in the behaviour of animals, besides slowly affecting there health, in Kanpur Zoological Park.

Kanpur Zoo's Veterinary Officer R.K. Singh told IANS: "Pollution does not affect directly. Similar to human beings, it slowly kills animals. However, we have not witnessed the death of any animal due to pollution but dirt particles were found in the lungs of a tiger, who died a natural death last month. Some other outer elements were also found stuck to his lungs".

Pollution's effect was also noticed on other animals who died before it, he added.

"Increasing noise pollution is stopping mountain bears and rhinoceros from mating. These animals prefer a noise-free atmosphere to mate but due to the noise they are not going close to their partners. They release unique hormones in a favourable atmosphere that help in mating. But noise pollution is barring them from doing so," the officer said.

Zoo Assistant Director A.K. Singh said: "Noise and air pollution are severely affecting the animals in Kanpur. They are either becoming jittery or lazy. Moreover, construction work going on round the clock is also adding to their uneasiness."

Construction of a new roadways bus terminus and a building near the zoo is disturbing the animals.

The National Green Tribunal had stopped the construction but it has now given conditional permission to resume it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanpur Kanpur wildlife Kanpur toxic air
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp