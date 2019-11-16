Home Nation

UP government opens new viewpoint for tourists to see Taj Mahal under moonlight

State Minister Girraj Singh Dharmesh on Saturday inaugurated the Mehtab Bagh Taj view point, which will allow tourists to view Taj Mahal at the cost of Rs 20.

Published: 16th November 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

AGRA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday opened an all-new viewpoint of Taj Mahal which will enable the tourists to get a spectacular view of the iconic monument under the moonlight and during early morning hours.

State Minister Girraj Singh Dharmesh on Saturday inaugurated the Mehtab Bagh Taj view point, which will allow tourists to view Taj Mahal at the cost of Rs 20 for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. This new point will be opened for tourists from morning 7 to 10 am and in evening 7 to 10 pm.

"The Taj viewpoint has been developed by the Agra Development Authority. I wish more such viewpoints are developed in Agra so that more foreign tourists can come here," Dharmesh told media here.

Tourists present on the day of the inauguration were happy to see Taj Mahal through a new viewpoint.

"I am from Melbourne, Australia. I have been to Taj Mahal before, but not to this place (Mehtab Bagh Taj View Point). I think it is a wonderful spot," said a foreign tourist.

Another tourist from Jammu and Kashmir said, "It is a good thing for tourism. It is a dream come true moment if I get to see the Taj Mahal during the night."

Earlier this month, the Agra District Administration had installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the Mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

TAGS
Taj Mahal Mehtab Bagh Taj view point
