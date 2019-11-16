Home Nation

Uttarakhand connects remote schools to virtual classes

The project is aimed at connecting with students of farthest areas from the state capital to teach them subjects and get expert advice for further studies.

Published: 16th November 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

class, classroom

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 500 schools at remote locations in Uttarakhand will be connected with virtual classrooms. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the project titled 'Virtual Classroom Project' on Saturday in Dehradun. 

"The project will help students to get coaching and study material for preparation of their examination as well as further competitive entrance test examination such as IIT and medical ones. I congratulate all the teachers, educationists and officials who worked hard to make this a reality," said the Chief Minister while inaugurating the project in a government school in Dehradun.

The virtual classrooms with be connected to four studios.

The studios and the classrooms will be connected through a satellite which will help overcome connectivity issues.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary education of Uttarakhand, commenting on the development said, "The project at present cover 500 schools but soon we plan to bring all government schools under this umbrella."

Highest number of government schools were chosen from Pauri district with 82 schools followed by 61 in Nainital district, 52 each in Pauri and Tehri, 46 in Dehradun, 45 in Chamoli, 40 in Pithoragarh, 33 each in Uttarkashi and Udham Singh Nagar districts, 22 in Rudraprayag, 15 in Champawat and 10 each in Bageshwar and Haridwar districts. 

