Uttarakhand Governor orders probe into alleged misconduct by hostel warden

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has ordered a probe into allegations of harassment levelled against a hostel warden of Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, by a woman student of the same institute.

The probe was ordered on Thursday and the office of the governor issued the statement which read, “The governor has taken serious note of the complaint from a female student in GB Pant Agriculture University hostel against a warden. Governor has issued instructions to the university vice-chancellor to conduct an inquiry and take strict action in relation to the matter.”

The undergraduate student alleged that her hostel warden called and texted her in an erratic manner and asked her to carry out chores at his place when his wife was not around.

The student in her complaint on October 21, stated that he asked her to come to his house and ‘cook’ for him as his wife was not at home. The message was sent by the warden at around noon.

The warden has since then been removed from the position.Bhaskar Tiwari, public relations officer of the institution, commenting on the issue said, “The investigation in the matter is on and soon report will be submitted to the Governor’s office. The matter is sensitive and I cannot reveal further details.”

The officials from the varsity told this newspaper on the condition of anonymity that the student had earlier raised the issue in a meeting of the University Disciplinary Committee. She had informed the committee about his calls, pressurising her for undue favours mostly having sexual connotations.