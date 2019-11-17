117-year-old 'Church of God' gutted in Shillong fire

GUWAHATI: The building of 117-year-old "Church of God" in Shillong was gutted in a devastating fire in the wee hours of Sunday.
Two elderly persons, believed to be a couple, were also killed as the fire had engulfed their house, which was adjacent to the church, at Qualapatty in the hill station.
According to official sources, the fire started at around 4am.
The police chief of East Khasi Hills, C Lyngwa, said some repairing work, including wiring, was going on inside the church.
“Right now, we don’t know what caused the fire. An investigation is on,” Lyngwa added.
The Church of God is an indigenous church which was established in 1902. It is the fourth largest denomination in the state with nearly one lakh adherents.
