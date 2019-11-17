Home Nation

117-year-old 'Church of God' gutted in Shillong fire

Two elderly persons, believed to be a couple, were also killed as the fire had engulfed their house, which was adjacent to the church.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Building of Church of God in Shillong gutted by fire. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The building of 117-year-old "Church of God" in Shillong was gutted in a devastating fire in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two elderly persons, believed to be a couple, were also killed as the fire had engulfed their house, which was adjacent to the church, at Qualapatty in the hill station.

According to official sources, the fire started at around 4am.

The police chief of East Khasi Hills, C Lyngwa, said some repairing work, including wiring, was going on inside the church.

“Right now, we don’t know what caused the fire. An investigation is on,” Lyngwa added.

The Church of God is an indigenous church which was established in 1902. It is the fourth largest denomination in the state with nearly one lakh adherents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Church of God Shillong church fire
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
Following are some of the big guns released by Indian Premier League teams ahead of next month's auction for 2020 season. (Photos | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh to Dale Steyn: List of all star players released by IPL teams
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp