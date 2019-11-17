35 Kashmir politicians moved from Centaur hotel

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Thirty five detained mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have been moved out of the Centaur hotel on the banks of Dal Lake to the MLA hostel in Srinagar on Sunday.

Sources have told IANS that the reasons for shifting the leaders to a new location is due to the cold weather conditions in the Valley, and also the escalating cost of keeping them in a 4-star hotel.

A bill of Rs 3 crore was generated for keeping the leaders in the Centaur hotel. The new accommodation is a cheaper option.

MLA hostel is a government building where there will be no rent charges incurred.

Earlier on Friday, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was moved from a guest house in Chashme Shahi to a government building on the MA Road in Srinagar.

Most of the Valley political leaders were put under detention after Article 370 was revoked on August 5. Many of them were kept at Centaur Hotel along the banks of Dal Lake.