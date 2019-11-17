FIR against activists who offered prayers to Nathuram Godse

By IANS

GWALIOR: The Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against some activists, two days after they worshipped Nathuram Godse here on his '70th sacrifice day' and distributed leaftlets that denigrated Mahatma Gandhi.

The FIR was lodged by Congress activist Ravindra Chouhan, who said that he was handed a leaflet on Thursday that used objectionable language for Gandhi adding that his feelings and those of others who follow Gandhi's ideals had been hurt.

Additional DG Rajababu Singh said teams have been dispatched to arrest outfit's leader Naresh Batham and his associates, and no one would be spared.

Gwalior has been a major centre of the Hindu Mahasabha activities since independence and Godse had acquired the pistol from Gwalior to kill Mahatma Gandhi. The Hindu Mahasabha activists in Gwalior have been worshipping Godse for many years and tried to install his statue in 2017, but the administration seized it and banned its installation.