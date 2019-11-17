Home Nation

Four new MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha on Monday

The MPs will sign the roll of members and take their seats in the House to attend the winter session, which will end on December 13 and see a total of 20 sittings.

Published: 17th November 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 07:10 PM

The Indian Parliament building

The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four newly elected Members of Parliament would take oath in the Lok Sabha on day one of the winter session of Parliament beginning from Monday.

Prince Raj from the Samastipur parliamentary constituency in Bihar, Himadri Singh from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil from Satara in Maharashtra and D.M. Kathir Anand from Vellore in Tamil Nadu are among the four newly elected MPs who will take oath when the Lower House meets on Monday.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Prince Raj, who was last month appointed as party chief of Bihar replacing his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, trounced senior Bihar Congress leader Ashok Kumar in the by-poll for the Samastipur reserved seat. The by-election was held after the death of Ram Chandra Paswan. He is the nephew of Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himadri Singh, 31, daughter of former Union Minister and late Congress MP Dalbir Singh, is a third-time MP from the Shahdol seat. It was the same seat from where her mother Rajesh Nandini Singh of Congress was defeated by BJP's Dalpat Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh was given a ticket by the BJP in place of the sitting MP Gyan Singh. She has recently crossed over to the BJP from the Congress .

Former Governor of Sikkim and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Shriniwas Patil defeated the BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji and two-time NCP MP from Satara, in western Maharashtra in the recently concluded by-election. He was a member of both the 13th and 14th Lok Sabhas from 1999 to 2009.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader D.M. Kathir Anand, who is the son of former Minister and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, defeated his nearest rival and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate A.C. Shanmugam bagging the Vellore parliamentary constituency taking the party's tally in the Lok Sabha to 24.

Lok Sabha
