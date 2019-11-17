Home Nation

Hindu society can immediately start construction of Ram Temple if government creates system: VHP

Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary Milind Parande said that 60 per cent of temple construction material and the architectural plan is already prepared.

Published: 17th November 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad

Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary Milind Parande said that the Hindu society can immediately start the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya if the government creates a system to facilitate it.

Parande said that 60 per cent of temple construction material and the architectural plan is already prepared.

"Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas has some land that is taken over by the government. Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas has already sculpted many stones there, 60 per cent of the temple construction material is ready. The architectural plan is also ready," Parande said.

ALSO READ: AIMPLB to seek review of SC verdict in Ayodhya case, refuses alternative five-acre plot

"The government has donated the disputed land to Ram Lala. Basic things have been taken care of. If the government builds a system then immediately the Hindu society can go into the construction of the temple," he added.

"We believe that the society should contribute and the temple should be built out of those contributions. The government should not spend its own money," said Parande.

VHP on Sunday clarified that it is not collecting funds for the construction of the Lord Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: Main Ayodhya litigant Iqbal Ansari against seeking review of SC judgement

On the other hand, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue, while declining to accept the five acres of land.

On November 9, in a landmark judgement on Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the purpose. The apex court further directed the Central Government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishva Hindu Parishad AIMPLB Ayodhya Verdict
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp