India is only safe till the time 'Sanatan' dharma is in majority: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh stoked a controversy here on Sunday when he said that India is safe only till the time 'Sanatan' dharma is in majority.

"The way the population explosion is taking place in our country, it's time for us to remain alert. There is a need to connect the population with religion. Leave 'Muth' and 'Mandirs' in the hands of 'pujaris' and reach out to the villages for awakening Hindus. Bharat is safe only till the time Sanatan dharma is in majority," said Singh while addressing an event.

"We will lose our identity if we leave Hindu dharma," he said.

He said that Hindus cannot become "radical" as the tenets of "Sanatan" dharma and its preachings teach "inclusiveness."

Without naming any community, he said that some religion declares people who do not follow their principles in toto as "kafirs" and call for "jihad" against them.

"We cannot be radicals as our elders and forefathers have not taught us to be like that. It doesn't matter to which caste or society I belong to, in the morning I will give jaggery to the ant, water to plants, and milk to snakes on 'Nagpanchami' even after we have the fear that it may bite us," said the Union Minister.

"We never said that if someone will not fast on 'Ekadashi,' then he will not come to temple. We are not like others who say that those who do not follow are 'kafirs' and 'jihad' should be launched against them," said Singh.