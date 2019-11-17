Jharkhand polls: Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against CM Raghubar Das

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday fielded party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East in the five phased Assembly elections in the state starting November 30.

The name of Vallabh was announced in Congress' fifth candidates' list released here by party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday night.

Besides Vallabh, the party also fielded Mamta Devi from the Ramgarh Assembly segment.

The Congress has till date announced 27 candidates for the 81-member Assembly in the state.

The Congress is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Congress is contesting on 31 seats, the JMM on 43 seats and the RJD on seven seats.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and the last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23.