Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against CM Raghubar Das

The name of Vallabh was announced in Congress' fifth candidates' list released here by party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday night.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Congress' Gourav Vallabh, (R) Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (Photo| File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday fielded party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East in the five phased Assembly elections in the state starting November 30.

The name of Vallabh was announced in Congress' fifth candidates' list released here by party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday night.

Besides Vallabh, the party also fielded Mamta Devi from the Ramgarh Assembly segment.

The Congress has till date announced 27 candidates for the 81-member Assembly in the state.

The Congress is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Congress is contesting on 31 seats, the JMM on 43 seats and the RJD on seven seats.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and the last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Jharkhand polls Raghubar Das Gourav Vallabh
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp