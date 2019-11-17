Home Nation

NESO to hold protest marches against Citizenship Bill in all North-East states

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had been passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 but lapsed later as it could not be placed in Rajya Sabha.

Published: 17th November 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Citizenship bill

Assam was on the edge for months together in the lead up to the polls in the wake of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests which were spearheaded by some organisations. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Sunday announced that it will hold protest marches against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) across all the states in the region on Monday.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which is a major constituent of the NESO, and other seven member organisations will hold their demonstrations in front of the respective Raj Bhavans in all the states.

"Through each governor, the protesters will submit memorandums to the prime minister and home minister against the bill, which is strictly against the indigenous people of the region," a NESO release said.

"North East is not a dustbin of illegal Bangladeshi people. Under no circumstances, the CAB will be accepted. Our protest against the anti-indigenous CAB will continue," the statement said.

The BJP is bringing in the CAB only to garner votes of the illegal Bangladeshis and the ruling party is going ahead with the decision on the CAB on the back of their numbers in Parliament, it alleged.

The member organisations of the NESO are AASU, KSU, GSU, AMSU, NSF, TSF, AAPSU and MZP.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had been passed in Lok Sabha on January 8 but lapsed later as it could not be placed in Rajya Sabha.

The CAB seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents.

