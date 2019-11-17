Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Uttar Pradesh government on Swati Singh issue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has criticised the UP government for not taking action against the erring Minister Swati Singh.

Published: 17th November 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not taking action against the erring Minister Swati Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Sunday: "Minister of UP government is saying that orders are from above, who is above and who doesn't want any action against the scamsters, DHFL, SIDCO, home guard salary scam, LDA scam, no action has been initiated against the big fish"

The minister was pulled up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after an audio clip, in which she is heard threatening a police officer and demanding that the case against a builder be expunged, went viral.

The builder, in whose favour the minister was pressuring the circle officer of Cantt police station Beenu Singh to withdraw the cases, is the Ansal group which is already involved in a fraud case.

ALSO READ: UP Minister Swati Singh courts controversy by threatening police officer, audio clip goes viral

On September 29, real estate group Ansal API's vice-chairman Pranav Ansal was detained at Delhi airport while he was about to fly to London, in connection with cases pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery. Ansal was later brought to Lucknow and sent to jail.

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have seized this opportunity to hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Samajwadi Party issued a statement saying that the incident showcased the corruption rampant in the Yogi government where a minister is heard openly talking in favour of a tainted builder.

ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath summons minister Swati Singh over threatening call to cop

The Congress went a step ahead and demanded the dismissal of Swati Singh from the cabinet.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu said: "Uttar Pradesh minister is threatening Lucknow Cantt Circle Officer to favour a scamster. She is even heard saying that the chief minister is apprised of the matter and the orders are coming from the top. This explains the kind of government we have in the state. If Yogi Adityanath is genuinely committed to checking corruption, he should dismiss this minister."

Swati Singh, has refused to comment on the episode and even rebuked journalists who approached her for a reaction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swati Singh issue Uttar Pradesh government Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp