Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper in Bangkok

Rajnath Singh said the bilateral cooperation between the two sides has grown across a wide range of sectors.

Published: 17th November 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper. (Photo | Defence Ministry)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Dr Mark T Esper on the sidelines of his official visit to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Bangkok on Sunday morning. Both Ministers discussed regional security and ways to expand defence cooperation.

Describing his meeting as ‘excellent’ Rajnath Singh Tweeted, “We talked about ways to expand defence cooperation between India and the United States,”. Defence Minister added that there is growing convergence between India and US in the Indo-Pacific region and India’s vision for Indo-Pacific is for a free & open, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive region supported by a rules-based order and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as per the official communiqué of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Expressing happiness on the growing relationship between India and US, Rajnath Singh said, the bilateral cooperation between the two sides has grown across a wide range of sectors including defence and security, economy, energy, counter-terrorism and people-to-people ties.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is central to India’s vision of Indo-Pacific. Both countries are working together in the area of Maritime security including elements such as joint exercises, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and Maritime Domain Awareness.

The two Ministers also discussed a number of other issues concerning regional security and bilateral defence cooperation. The meeting ended on a positive note and Raksha Mantri looked forward to have substantial discussions during the forthcoming 2+2 dialogue in Washington DC later next month, added the MoD.
 

