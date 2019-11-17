Home Nation

Residential programme for artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Lalit Kala Akademi will host an exhibition of paintings at Rashtrapati Bhavan over a period of three days. 

Published: 17th November 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lalit Kala Akademi will host an exhibition of paintings at Rashtrapati Bhavan over a period of three days. 

The exhibition will be the culmination of a week-long residential programme for artists, some of them octogenarians, from November 10 to 17. 

“This was a first of its kind initiative for the Akademi holding a residential programme for artists in the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Most of the artists are in their 80s. A few younger artists also got the opportunity to learn from the senior artists,” said Akademi chairperson Uttam Pacharne. 

It would be a rare occasion where India’s most celebrated visual artists will create their work in the ‘pristine environment’ of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their creations will serve as ‘national heritage’, he added. The idea of the residency was to have artworks by Indian artists in Rashtrapati Bhavan as most of the art collection there are by foreign artists, he said.

There were 12 artists at the programme — Krishen Khanna, Ganesh Haloi, Anjolie Ela Menon, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Sanat Kar, Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Suhas Bahulkar, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Anwar Khan, Sanjay Bhattacharya and Chinmay Roy. The aim of the programme was to promote interdisciplinary art practices among eminent and upcoming artists. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp