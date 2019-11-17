Home Nation

Train services to resume on 128-km Kashmir stretch today

 Chief Area Manager Railways Hari Mohan said the train service on the 128-km stretch will resume from Sunday noon.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

PTI file image used for representational purpose only

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

 SRINAGAR: With improvement in the ground situation in Kashmir, the Northern Railways has decided to resume train services on the entire 128-km stretch in the Valley from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir from Sunday.  Chief Area Manager Railways Hari Mohan said the train service on the 128-km stretch will resume from Sunday noon.

On November 12, Railways had partially resumed train service on the 50-km stretch from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Srinagar in central Kashmir.  This followed the gradual improvement in the ground situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories (UTs) by the Centre on August 5.

Mohan said the Railways on Saturday conducted a successful trial run from Srinagar to Banihal. He said all parameters were met during the trial run. 

According to him, another trial run between Srinagar and Banihal will be conducted on Sunday morning and around 12.40 pm, the train from Baramulla to Srinagar will travel up to Banihal, the last stop on Baramulla-Banihal track on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.  

The Railways Chief Area Manager said adequate security measures have been taken for smooth and safe passage of trains.  Mohan said they are plying trains according to the timing given by the security officials.  The security officials have advised the Railways to ply trains from 10 am to 3 pm. Asked about the response to the resumption of Baramulla-Srinagar rail services , the official said, “Owing to cold, people not fully informed that the trains are plying, the trains are not running full.”

