Home Nation

UP CM Adityanath holds Janta Darbar, addresses people's grievances

Many people have submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues.

Published: 17th November 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning held a Janta Darbar in Gorakhpur city.

The Janta Darbar was held at Gorakhnath temple in order to address the grievances of the people.

Many people have submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues.

Some of the people also spoke to ANI about their applications and said that the Chief Minister has assured them justice.

"I had deposited Rs 28,7500 to the builder but its been two years I have not got my flat. The builder is demanding Rs 4 lakh more. I have submitted the application on the same to the chief minister," said Ram Vichtra Tripathi, who visited the Janta Darbar.

Another person named Vinay Kumar Singh said, "My child was barred from giving the exam as school authorities claimed that I have not paid Rs 600 for bus fees. My child's future is in dark now. I requested the Chief Minister to order an investigation into the same and take strict action against the private school for such a move."

Adityanath also used to hold such meetings before becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Janta darbar
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp