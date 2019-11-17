Home Nation

What India can learn from other countries to beat air pollution

Paris, for example, bans cars in many historic central districts on weekends, and similar to Delhi imposes odd-even bans on vehicles, makes public transport free.

Published: 17th November 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As severe air pollution in North India has become an annual affair, the country could breathe easy by emulating policy interventions and technology employed by nations which have effectively dealt with the problem of critical air quality.

Faced with the hazard of deteriorating air composition, many countries like China have over the years adapted to technology and strategies to counter the crisis, including energy infrastructure optimisation, coal-fired pollution control, and emission controls.

An interesting step in that direction is a vertical forest being planted in Nanjing, eastern China, designed to absorb 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year and produce about 60 kg of oxygen per day.

Another intervention in the form of an experimental over-100-metres-high smog tower' in northern China has brought noticeable improvement in air quality, according to researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who monitored the project.

Bhavik Bakshi, Professor at The Ohio State University in the US, pointed out several interventions by other countries to mitigate pollution which India can experiment with.

These include regulations that limit the amount of pollution that point sources such as industries can emit, and requirement of technology in non-point sources like catalytic converters in cars, Bakshi told PTI in an email.

Point sources are single-source pollutants, such as factories and refineries, while non-point sources are harder to identify and address such as construction sites, and forest lands.

In addition, pollution trading schemes have also been implemented where polluters need to buy permits to pollute. If they clean up their process, they can have extra permits that can be sold to entities who wish to pollute, he said.

China was home to some of the world's most polluted cities, but many states in the Communist country have taken control of the situation over the years.

Beijing has achieved impressive air quality improvements in a short amount of time, Techen Tsering, Director of the Asia Pacific Regional Office, UN Environment, said in June.

It is a good example of how a large city in a developing country can balance environmental protection and economic growth, Tsering said in a statement.

In 1998, air pollution in Beijing was dominated by coal-combustion and motor vehicles.

Over the next 15 years Beijing implemented a series of measures focused on energy infrastructure optimisation, coal-fired pollution control, and emission controls.

By 2013, levels of air pollutants fell and some pollutants, like carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxides, met the national standard, according to a UN Environment Programme report.

Understanding Beijing's air pollution story is crucial for any nation, district or municipality that wishes to follow a similar path, said Joyce Msuya, Acting Executive Director of UN Environment, in a statement.

China is certainly an interesting example. They have a unique ability to shut down industries, as they did before the Beijing Olympics," Bakshi said.

While China's successful efforts to combat air pollution are a result of a sustained and long-term efforts, many other cities around the world have experimented effectively with short-term measures to battle air pollution.

Paris, for example, bans cars in many historic central districts on weekends, and similar to Delhi imposes odd-even bans on vehicles, makes public transport free during polluting events and encourages car-bike-sharing programmes.

Petrol and diesel-fuelled cars and motorcycles will be banned from the city of Amsterdam from 2030.

Copenhagen prioritises bikes over cars and now has more cycles than people. The Danish capital plans to become carbon neutral by 2025.

According to UN Environment, Jambi City in Indonesia has approved an emissions mitigation plan that includes reducing and capturing methane from waste, and local regulations that ban waste burning and promote planting trees.

Zurich has capped the number of parking spaces in the city, only allows a certain number of cars to ply at any point of time, and is building more car-free areas and tram lines.

Outdoor air pollution is among the most significant environmental threats to human health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bad air contributed to 3.7 million premature deaths each year.

Urbanisation, transportation, industrialisation, power-generation, and agricultural activities are the key drivers of air pollution through the release of toxic emissions.

Bakshi says there is no doubt that technology can help reduce pollution in India.

It can be most effective for point sources of pollution such as power plants and industry. It can also be used to control emissions from some non-point sources such as automobiles, Bakshi told PTI.

However, a lot of pollution seems to come from non-point sources such as burning of stubble in farms and burning of solid waste.

Controlling pollution from such sources will require regulation, or a change in culture that looks down upon such activities and discourages the perpetrators, he said.

For India, Bakshi believes, policies requiring use of technologies for controlling pollution from point sources can work.

Emissions trading schemes could also work, but they would require excellent government coordination and strict enforcement of regulations, he said, adding that eventually, it is a matter a political will and public pressure.

The solution will be found only if these two things are present, he emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Air pollution
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp