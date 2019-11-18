Home Nation

‘Abki Baar, Gaon Ki Sarkar’: AJSU releases manifesto for Jharkhand elections, promises grant for jobless graduates

The party has also vowed to push for a special status for Jharkhand and ensure implementation of the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), which recently severed ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and decided to go it alone in the forthcoming Assembly elections, released its manifesto (Sankalp Patra) on Sunday.

Topping its list of promises was a monetary incentive of Rs 2,100 to each jobless graduate in the state.

Unwrapping the manifesto, the party’s spokesperson Deo Sharan Bhagat said the party will fight the polls on the slogan ‘Abki Baar, Gaon Ki Sarkar’, rivalling ‘Abki Baar, 65 Paar’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Social justice is not just a slogan for us. It’s an ideology our party was founded on. We are committed to hiking reservation to 73 per cent on the basis of the state’s population. We will provide 32 per cent quota for the Scheduled Tribe (ST), 14 per cent for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC),” Bhagat said.

The AJSU said it will dole out Rs 2,100 to every graduate for filing application forms for various competitive examinations or sending job applications, he said. The party will also give mining and farming sectors the status of industry.

The party has also vowed to push for a special status for Jharkhand and ensure implementation of the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act.

